Rochester LGBTQ Gun Group launched: 'We have each others back'

Why a local group decides to launch a gun club for members of the LGBTQ community.(Photo: Courtesy of the Associated Press)

ROCHESTER -- Some of them have never picked up a gun before.

"We have each others back," said Lore McSpadden. "We're acknowledging our fear of a world in which conservatives are the only ones who are armed."

Until now.

"Queer and trans people are often depicted as weak and defenseless," said Jake Allen. "Fragile."

But, Allen had a point to prove when he co-founded the "Trigger Warning Queer and Trans Gun Club." The group of approximately 20 people meet at a gun range once a month in Victor to learn how to shoot and safely own a firearm.

The group was also founded just weeks after President Donald Trump was inaugurated.

"One of the biggest things was that I'm fearful of the rise in violence coming from the far right," Allen said.

Allen told 13WHAM that self-defense has never been more important for the LGBTQ community and says one day it could be necessary.

"Some viewers might be aware of the pride flags burned up and down Park Avenue," Allen said. " A few days after that, a KKK sign was found along the inner loop."

"The reality is, in today's political climate, there are a lot of challenges out there and if some people feel safer by arming themselves and doing that type of work, I think its an important thing for them to do," said Scott Fearing, Executive Director of Rochester's "Out Alliance."

The Trigger Warning Queer and Trans Gun Club have a licensed instructor that assists them in learning how to properly handle guns.