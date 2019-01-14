Exclusive: Macedon man fends off intruder who came in through doggy door

Levi Thompson holds a 30 inch plant stand that was used against him as a weapon. He suffered a fractured skull after an attack by an intruder who came in through the doggy door. (WHAM photo)

(WHAM) - He says he was brutally attacked in his own home, by a suspect who came in through the door meant for his pets.

"I didn't want him to hurt my family. I was going to stand my ground," said 21-year-old Levi Thompson in an exclusive interview with 13WHAM's Jane Flasch.

Thompson suffered a skull fracture and bleeding on the brain but was able to identify the alleged assailant. Cooper Herrmann, 19, is charged with two counts of burglary and one count of assault.

The story of his arrest was first reported by our news partners at The Times of Wayne County. In his first interview since the attack and release from the hospital, Thompson says the suspect threatened him with a pocket knife he was trying to steal - before picking up a much larger and heavier weapon.

His brown hair covers the sutures where doctors closed a gaping wound on the top of his head.

Thompson says, on Wednesday, he awoke from a sound sleep to find someone rifling through his room, taking items including the pocket knife.

"I was scared my family was going to get hurt because he had weapons. I was not about to get knocked out," he said.

Thompson says he went after the man inside his home - someone he knew and once called a friend.

"I'm like, 'I'd feel a lot safer is you empty your pockets' - then he flipped out that knife and put it tight to my neck," he said, while demonstrating with his thumb as the knife.

His one arm pinned, Thompson said he did the only thing he could think of: Punch out with his free hand.

"I just punched him and he fell right back," he described.

He said that's when Herrmann reached out for something to strike back. The police report describes it as a decorative wooden plant stand.

"It was 30 inches tall and 3 1/2 to 4 inches in diameter," said Macedon Police Sgt. Steve MacNeal. Police confiscated it for evidence.

Thompson held up the twin plant stand that remains at his home. "This is what he used. He hit me over the head three times," he said. "I felt a bunch of gashes in my head, and I was bleeding everywhere."

Herrmann has been in the home before. He knew of the pets there and of the unlatched doggy door leading to the fenced-in back yard.

"That is very unusual, and we were very surprised because of the size of the dog door," said Sgt. MacNeal. "But the alleged suspect was very skinny and had no problem maneuvering his body through the door."

Police caution residents to secure pet entry doors meant for larger dogs. Thompson said his family has done just that.

Herrmann will appear in Macedon Town Court later this week. Thompson says the suspect got away the same way he got in.

"I was just sitting there with blood gushing out of my head, and he ran as fast as he could and dolphin-dived right out the dog door," he said.

Police caught Herrmann at an unrelated traffic stop.